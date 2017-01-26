8th Annual iDate Awards Winners Announced at the 2017 Internet Dating Conference Awards Ceremony

The BBC has referred the iDate Awards as the "industry equivalent of the Oscars." Over the last 8 years, the 13 awards are the most coveted and represent the best in the dating industry.

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the winners of the 8th annual iDate Awards .



The iDate Awards are the dating industry’s most recognized awards, highlighting the best and most innovative aspects of the business.



The winners were announced during last night’s ceremony at the Miami Internet Dating Super Conference, the largest trade show and convention for the industry.



The 2017 winners are:



Best Affiliate Program:

Wamba & Mamba.Ru



Best Niche Dating Site:

Christian Filipina



Best Dating Coach:

Julie Spira



Best Payment System:

CCBill



Best Dating Site:

Match.com



Best Product Design:

Dating Pro



Best Marketing Campaign:

eHarmony



Best Software & Saas:

Dating Pro

Best Matchmaker:

Andrea Messent (Drawing Down the Moon)



Best Up & Coming Dating Site:

Lively



Best Mobile Dating App:

Bumble



Most Innovative Company:

eHarmony



Best New Technology:

Smart Match App



Over 4,000 votes were cast online at http://www.idateawards.com



The awards are organized by the Internet Dating Conference and Online Personals Watch. Nominations for the 2018 iDate Awards will open on July 1, 2017.





ABOUT THE INTERNET DATING CONFERENCE



Over the past decade, the Internet Dating Conference remains the leading event for the industry. The event’s primary goals are to provide senior dating industry executives with education, ideas, insight and networking to increase business and stay ahead of the curve.





ABOUT ONLINE PERSONALS WATCH



Online Personals Watch ( http://www.onlinepersonalswatch.com ) has no ads, no fluff, just raw news, official rankings and CEO interviews relevant to the Online Personals and Matchmaking Industries. June 2004 marked the first post on the website. ’OPW’ is the #1 online resource for the business of online dating and matchmaking.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.iDateAwards.com



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Internet Dating Conference

Tel/Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-19@internetdatingconference.com



Media Relations:

Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com

