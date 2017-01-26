8th Annual iDate Awards Winners Announced at the 2017 Internet Dating Conference Awards Ceremony
The iDate Awards are the dating industry’s most recognized awards and have been hailed by the media as "the industry equivalent of the Oscars." The 13 winners were announced and provided trophies at a ceremony last night in Miami.
New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the winners of the 8th annual iDate Awards .
The iDate Awards are the dating industry’s most recognized awards, highlighting the best and most innovative aspects of the business.
The winners were announced during last night’s ceremony at the Miami Internet Dating Super Conference, the largest trade show and convention for the industry.
The 2017 winners are:
Best Affiliate Program:
Wamba & Mamba.Ru
Best Niche Dating Site:
Christian Filipina
Best Dating Coach:
Julie Spira
Best Payment System:
CCBill
Best Dating Site:
Match.com
Best Product Design:
Dating Pro
Best Marketing Campaign:
eHarmony
Best Software & Saas:
Dating Pro
Best Matchmaker:
Andrea Messent (Drawing Down the Moon)
Best Up & Coming Dating Site:
Lively
Best Mobile Dating App:
Bumble
Most Innovative Company:
eHarmony
Best New Technology:
Smart Match App
Over 4,000 votes were cast online at http://www.idateawards.com
The awards are organized by the Internet Dating Conference and Online Personals Watch. Nominations for the 2018 iDate Awards will open on July 1, 2017.
ABOUT THE INTERNET DATING CONFERENCE
Over the past decade, the Internet Dating Conference remains the leading event for the industry. The event’s primary goals are to provide senior dating industry executives with education, ideas, insight and networking to increase business and stay ahead of the curve.
ABOUT ONLINE PERSONALS WATCH
Online Personals Watch ( http://www.onlinepersonalswatch.com ) has no ads, no fluff, just raw news, official rankings and CEO interviews relevant to the Online Personals and Matchmaking Industries. June 2004 marked the first post on the website. ’OPW’ is the #1 online resource for the business of online dating and matchmaking.
For more information, please visit the website http://www.iDateAwards.com
Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
Marketing and Logistics Representative
Internet Dating Conference
Tel/Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71
E-mail: info-19@internetdatingconference.com
Media Relations:
Online Personals Watch
Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636
Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/32265/207183/207183-1.png )
WebWireID207183
- Contact Information
- Marc Lesnick
- President
- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
- (1) (212) 722-1744 x71
- info-19@internetdatingconference.com
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.