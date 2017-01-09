Prayer Journal Encourages Reflection

One of the best ways to get through a spiritual journey is by writing down insights in a journal. Bridget Connor and Diane Bardol’s Personality and Prayer: A Reflective Journey is a perfect companion for such a quest.



The spiritual book is written from a Christian perspective. It is arranged into thematic units, spanning six weeks’ worth of scriptural reflections. It also shines the spotlight on the different styles of prayer, as the interviews with selected religious people provide readers with valuable insights. In addition, the book has information on personality types, allowing readers to contemplate on the prayer style that best suits them.



More than just an informative book, Personality and Prayer: A Reflective Journey is a spiritual piece that gives way for spiritual growth. Its reflective nature aids readers as they go about their respective spiritual journeys.



Personality and Prayer

A Reflective Journal

Written by Bridget Connor, GNSH, and Diane Bardol, GNSH

Paperback | $29.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Bridget Connor is a member of the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart (GNSH). She is also a professor of the Notre Dame of Maryland University’s School of Education. Coauthor and fellow Grey Nun, Diane Bardol, is the congregation’s current vice president. She had worked as an educator for forty-eight years.

