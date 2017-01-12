SmartMatchApp CEO to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

For over 14 years, iDate is the largest and longest running conference and trade show for CEOs in the dating industry.

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that SmartMatchApp.com will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on January 24-26, 2017.

Tim Mourtazov, Co-Founder & CEO from Smartmatchapp.com will speak on the latest trends and features in matchmaking & marketing CRM software across the dating industry.

The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual event, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foCz7ukHcmo

ABOUT SMARTMATCHAPP.COM

SmartMatchApp was founded in 2014 when to fill the gap in the market and the need for a modern professional matchmaking CRM software. SmartMatchApp has since become a software of choice for over 150 professional matchmakers worldwide helping them organize, search and match their clients privately.

ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



As the largest business event for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.

iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.

