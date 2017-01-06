Philadelphia Ranked #9 City For Bed Bugs

Local Company Has Eco-Tech to Help

(Delaware County, PA) – Bed Bugs! Creepy, upsetting, increasingly prevalent (Philadelphia is now ranked the #9 City!) – and growing stronger?

Researchers recently found that bedbugs are developing thicker skins to be more resistant to common pesticides. They’ve also evolved the ability to produce a variety of enzymes that can detoxify insecticides.

For these reasons, experts emphasize using nonchemical methods such as bed bug heat treatments, the specialty of local company Prodigy Pest Solutions.

Prodigy Pest Solutions employs research-based methods to effectively and environmentally soundly eradicate bed bug infestations in just one day. Heat treatment for bed bugs is a safe, organic, and advantageous method with minimal preparation on the part of the resident. Using heat, they are able to provide customers with a discreet, one-day service, leaving them bed bug free in less than 12 hours.

Benefits of heat treatment include:

Killing all stages of the bed bug life cycle, increasing the likelihood of full eradication

One-day process using dry, hot air where the home or business can be returned back to normal use within 12 hours

Family friendly with no concerns for children or pets

Reduces waste by eliminating the need to throw away furniture or mattresses

Highest rate of efficacy in the research literature in regard to treatment outcomes

Minimizes the amount of preparation required on the part of the homeowner/business owner

Can be completed in almost any space

Prodigy is a family owned and operated company with more than 22 years of combined experience serving the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey region. Based in Delaware County, PA, Prodigy was born out of a desire to do things differently and improve the quality and safety of pest control services. After working with a large pest control firm, Matt Kelley missed the opportunity to work directly with customers, seeing the job through to the end, and knowing that he’d be able to stand behind it. He and his wife, Sabrina, launched the company while expecting their son, wishing to offer heat treatment as a way to minimize the use of chemical treatments. Learn more at =16.0pthttp://www.prodigypestsolutions.com.