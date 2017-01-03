IoT Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program
IoT Breakthrough Awards Recognize Outstanding Internet of Things Technologies, Products and Companies
IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization dedicated to helping the best Internet-of-Things (IoT) products and companies “Break Through” the crowded IoT industry, today announced the winners of the inaugural IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The winning IoT Breakthrough selections showcase IoT technologies and companies that have both succeeded in pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in connected solutions across the globe.
“Our congratulations to all of the winners of the IoT Breakthrough Awards this week,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “From a remarkably strong field of more than 2,000 entrants, ranging from startups to technology industry titans, it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panel. We thank all of our entrants, judges and partners for supporting the IoT Breakthrough Awards and we look forward to continued IoT innovation from winners and nominees throughout 2017.”
The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes the IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, IoT Security, Wearables, Industrial IoT, M2M, Enterprise IoT and many more.
More than 2,000 award nominations from organizations and individuals representing 15 nations were submitted to the awards this year for consideration. The award submissions were judged by an independent panel of experts that represent a cross section of the industry, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.
Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” nominations for connected technologies and companies.
The IoT Breakthrough Award winners are:
Connected Home Categories
Connected Home - Product of the Year: Amazon Echo
Connected Home - Company of the Year: August Home
Connected Home - Speaker Product of the Year: Musaic
Connected Home - Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos
Connected Home - Smart Appliance Product of the Year: iRobot
Connected Home - Smart Appliance Company of the Year: Samsung
Connected Home - Security Product of the Year: Canary
Connected Home - Security Company of the Year: MONI Smart Security
Connected Home - Automation System of the Year: NuBryte
Connected Home - Automation Company of the Year: XFINITY Home
Connected Home - Heating and Cooling Product of the Year: Nest
Connected Home - Lighting Product of the Year: TP-Link
Connected Home - Lighting Company of the Year: Philips Lighting
Connected Home - Lighting Innovation of the Year: Lutron
Connected Home - Outdoor Product of the Year: Rachio
Connected Home - Security Camera Product of the Year: D-Link
Connected Home - Security Camera Company of the Year: Ring
Connected Home - Voice Activated Assist Product of the Year: Nuance Communications
Connected Home - Innovation of the Year: Hayo
Connected Home - Intercom System of the Year: Nucleus
Industrial and Enterprise IoT Categories
Industrial IoT Company of the Year: PTC
Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Kepware
Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Vigilent
Emerging Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Augury
IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: scriptr.io
IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Mesh Systems
IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Flexera Software
IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: ClearBlade
IoT Enterprise Security Company of the Year: Arxan Technologies
IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year: CENTRI Technologies
IoT Enterprise Security Product of the Year: DigiCert
IoT Enterprise Security Innovation of the Year: ThreatSTOP
IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: Renesas
IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Micron
IoT Sensor Company of the Year: SENSORO
IoT Components Solution Provider of the Year: Rigado
M2M Categories
M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Tele2 IoT
M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: NuCurrent
M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: Numerex
M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Microsemi
M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year: OBRCOMM
Partner and Leadership Categories
Global IoT Platform of the Year: Xively by LogMeIn
IoT Alliance of the Year: KORE
IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: Dell
IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year: Motionloft
IoT CEO of the Year: Ginni Rometty, IBM
Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Cradlepoint
Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year: Cisco
Connected Car Categories
Connected Car - Platform of the Year: HARMAN LIVS
Connected Car - Product of the Year: Movimento Group
Connected Car - Insurance Telematics Company of the Year: Octo
Connected Car - Innovation of the Year: LISNR
Connected Car - Accessory Product of the Year: ZUS
Wearables and Consumer IoT Categories
IoT Wearable Device of the Year: Revolar
IoT Wearable Innovation Vendor of the Year: InvenSense, Coursa Sports
IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market: Tile
IoT Innovation Consumer Product of the Year: ROLI Blocks
Smart Bluetooth Tracker Product of the Year: TrackR
Health & Wellness Categories
IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Essense
IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: Qardio
IoT Health & Wellness Innovation of the Year: Humanscale
IoT Health & Wellness - Fitness Tracker of the Year: Digitsole
IoT Wearable Activity Tracker of the Year: Polar
About IoT Breakthrough
The IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet of Things technologies, services, companies, products and people. The IoT Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition of the achievements of IoT consumer and enterprise companies and products in categories including Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT, Wearables, M2M and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/56605/207097/207097-1.png )
WebWireID207097
- Contact Information
- James Johnson
- Managing Director
- IoT Breakthrough
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.