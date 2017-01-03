IoT Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program

IoT Breakthrough, an independent organization dedicated to helping the best Internet-of-Things (IoT) products and companies “Break Through” the crowded IoT industry, today announced the winners of the inaugural IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The winning IoT Breakthrough selections showcase IoT technologies and companies that have both succeeded in pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in connected solutions across the globe.



“Our congratulations to all of the winners of the IoT Breakthrough Awards this week,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “From a remarkably strong field of more than 2,000 entrants, ranging from startups to technology industry titans, it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panel. We thank all of our entrants, judges and partners for supporting the IoT Breakthrough Awards and we look forward to continued IoT innovation from winners and nominees throughout 2017.”



The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes the IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, IoT Security, Wearables, Industrial IoT, M2M, Enterprise IoT and many more.



More than 2,000 award nominations from organizations and individuals representing 15 nations were submitted to the awards this year for consideration. The award submissions were judged by an independent panel of experts that represent a cross section of the industry, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.



Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” nominations for connected technologies and companies.

The IoT Breakthrough Award winners are:

Connected Home Categories

Connected Home - Product of the Year: Amazon Echo

Connected Home - Company of the Year: August Home

Connected Home - Speaker Product of the Year: Musaic

Connected Home - Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos

Connected Home - Smart Appliance Product of the Year: iRobot

Connected Home - Smart Appliance Company of the Year: Samsung

Connected Home - Security Product of the Year: Canary

Connected Home - Security Company of the Year: MONI Smart Security

Connected Home - Automation System of the Year: NuBryte

Connected Home - Automation Company of the Year: XFINITY Home

Connected Home - Heating and Cooling Product of the Year: Nest

Connected Home - Lighting Product of the Year: TP-Link

Connected Home - Lighting Company of the Year: Philips Lighting

Connected Home - Lighting Innovation of the Year: Lutron

Connected Home - Outdoor Product of the Year: Rachio

Connected Home - Security Camera Product of the Year: D-Link

Connected Home - Security Camera Company of the Year: Ring

Connected Home - Voice Activated Assist Product of the Year: Nuance Communications

Connected Home - Innovation of the Year: Hayo

Connected Home - Intercom System of the Year: Nucleus



Industrial and Enterprise IoT Categories

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: PTC

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Kepware

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Vigilent

Emerging Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Augury

IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: scriptr.io

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Mesh Systems

IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Flexera Software

IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: ClearBlade

IoT Enterprise Security Company of the Year: Arxan Technologies

IoT Enterprise Security Platform of the Year: CENTRI Technologies

IoT Enterprise Security Product of the Year: DigiCert

IoT Enterprise Security Innovation of the Year: ThreatSTOP

IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: Renesas

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year: Micron

IoT Sensor Company of the Year: SENSORO

IoT Components Solution Provider of the Year: Rigado



M2M Categories

M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Tele2 IoT

M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: NuCurrent

M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: Numerex

M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Microsemi

M2M Satellite Service Provider of the Year: OBRCOMM



Partner and Leadership Categories

Global IoT Platform of the Year: Xively by LogMeIn

IoT Alliance of the Year: KORE

IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: Dell

IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year: Motionloft

IoT CEO of the Year: Ginni Rometty, IBM

Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: Cradlepoint

Global IoT Cloud Company of the Year: Cisco



Connected Car Categories

Connected Car - Platform of the Year: HARMAN LIVS

Connected Car - Product of the Year: Movimento Group

Connected Car - Insurance Telematics Company of the Year: Octo

Connected Car - Innovation of the Year: LISNR

Connected Car - Accessory Product of the Year: ZUS



Wearables and Consumer IoT Categories

IoT Wearable Device of the Year: Revolar

IoT Wearable Innovation Vendor of the Year: InvenSense, Coursa Sports

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market: Tile

IoT Innovation Consumer Product of the Year: ROLI Blocks

Smart Bluetooth Tracker Product of the Year: TrackR



Health & Wellness Categories

IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Essense

IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: Qardio

IoT Health & Wellness Innovation of the Year: Humanscale

IoT Health & Wellness - Fitness Tracker of the Year: Digitsole

IoT Wearable Activity Tracker of the Year: Polar

About IoT Breakthrough

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet of Things technologies, services, companies, products and people. The IoT Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition of the achievements of IoT consumer and enterprise companies and products in categories including Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT, Wearables, M2M and more. For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.