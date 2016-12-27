Nonfatal Workplace Injuries and the Direct Cost to Businesses

Earlier this year, the 2016 Liberty Mutual Workplace Safety Index was published. The annual index is created by the Liberty Mutual Research Institute for Safety and ranks the top 10 causes of serious, nonfatal workplace injuries based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Academy of Social Insurance and from Liberty Mutual.



According to this year’s index, based of 2013 injury data, the top 10 injuries cost U.S. businesses over $51 billion in direct workers compensation expenses. The list, in order of direct costs of the most disabling injuries, includes:

Overexertion involving an outside source Falls on the same level Falls to a lower level Being struck by an object or equipment Other exertions or body reactions Roadway incidents involving a motorized land vehicle Slipping or tripping without a fall Being caught in/compressed by equipment or objects Being struck against an object or equipment Repetitive motions involving micro-tasks



“While the cost of these top 10 causes of injuries is significant to businesses, society and workers, the total direct cost of all disabling work-related injuries was almost $62 billion according to the published index,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “A number of these injuries could be prevented with the expertise offered by Certified Industrial Hygienists. CIHs are trained and experienced in identifying workplace hazards to protect the health and safety of workers. These preeminent industrial hygienists are trained to anticipate, recognize, evaluate and control a wide range of chemical, physical, biological and ergonomic stressors. Health risk analysis, hazard communications, ergonomics, work environments and industrial processes are all key components of the CIH® program. This comprehensive knowledge base can help employers protect the health and safety of workers and avoid the billions of dollars that are spent each year on direct costs due to disabling injuries.”



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6800 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® designation.