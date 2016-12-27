Identifying Water Contaminants to Protect the Public and Workers in Puerto Rico

In April of this year, the Puerto Rico Water Quality Standards Regulation was enacted to preserve, maintain and enhance the quality of water on the islands. The standards cover everything from pathogenic organisms and asbestos to radioactive materials and inorganic substances.



Water quality is critical for the health and well-being of the islands’ visitors and residents. Water makes up approximately 60% of a typical adult male’s body. The percentage is slightly lower in adult females, but is even higher in babies and young children.



Water serves a number of essential functions and is a vital component of every cell in the human body. Unfortunately, even with regulations in place, not everyone has access to drinking water free of contaminants that could cause concerns in their homes, schools and businesses.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that drinking water may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants, but that some drinking water contaminants may be harmful if consumed at certain levels. The agency provides general categories of drinking water contaminants, they include the following:

Physical contaminants primarily impact the appearance or other physical properties of water. Examples include sediment or organic material suspended in water.

Chemical contaminants are elements or compounds. These contaminants may be naturally occurring or manmade. Examples include nitrogen, bleach, salts, pesticides, metals, toxins produced by bacteria, and human or animal drugs.

Biological contaminants are organisms in water. They are also referred to as microbes or microbiological contaminants. Examples include bacteria, viruses, protozoan and parasites.

Radiological contaminants are chemical elements with an unbalanced number of protons and neutrons resulting in unstable atoms that can emit ionizing radiation. Examples include cesium, plutonium and uranium.



“It’s important that homeowners, institutions and businesses understand what may be present in their tap water,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Even water that is provided by water utilities that is of good quality when it leaves its source can become contaminated on the way to the tap in a home or business. For example, pipes that contain asbestos or lead can leach these substances into the water.”



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.