Radio Show 2017 Opens Call for Speakers

Speaking proposals are now being accepted for the 2017 Radio Show, held September 6-8 in Austin, Texas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), the Radio Show includes conference programming centered on the issues top-of-mind for today’s broadcast professionals, a dynamic show floor and numerous networking events.

The Radio Show Steering Committee is seeking session content, including speaking and program proposals, in the following areas: advertising, research, management, programming, sales/marketing, technology, and session ideas specifically for young professionals.

The submission deadline is Friday, February 10. Proposals may be submitted here.

Additional information about Radio Show is available here.

About the Radio Show

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About RAB

The Radio Advertising Bureau serves more than 6,000 member Radio stations in the U.S. and over 1,000 member networks, representative firms, broadcast vendors, and international organizations. RAB leads and participates in educational, research, sales, and advocacy programs that promote and advance Radio as a primary advertising medium. Learn more at www.rab.com.