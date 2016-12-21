T-Mobile Shakes Things Up with T-Mobile ONE Plus

What: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is giving T-Mobile ONE a plus up with two Plus sized add-on options, instead of one.



Starting this week, customers can turn any T-Mobile ONE line into a T-Mobile ONE Plus line for just $15 more a month. That’s a $10 savings on pricing, and they’ll get:



2x Faster Global Data : already, T-Mobile ONE customers get free data roaming in 140+ countries and destinations; now, they’ll get twice the speed, up to 3G speeds, wherever available;

: already, T-Mobile ONE customers get free data roaming in 140+ countries and destinations; now, they’ll get twice the speed, up to 3G speeds, wherever available; Unlimited HD Day Passes : get all the HD video you want, whenever you want it;

: get all the HD video you want, whenever you want it; Unlimited Gogo : unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi on your smartphone for the entire flight;

: unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi on your smartphone for the entire flight; Voicemail to Text : transcribes voicemails to text or email for those moments when you can’t listen;

: transcribes voicemails to text or email for those moments when you can’t listen; Name ID: gives you superior caller ID, text ID, and the power to block unwanted calls and texts.

On top of that, the Un-carrier also launched a new T-Mobile ONE Plus International option – perfect for business travelers and people who are always connecting with friends and families overseas. T-Mobile ONE Plus International includes everything in T-Mobile ONE Plus as well as:



Unlimited high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data : turn your phone into a hotspot and connect your laptop or tablet to get unlimited high-speed data on those devices, too;

: turn your phone into a hotspot and connect your laptop or tablet to get unlimited high-speed data on those devices, too; Stateside International Talk (a $15 value) for unlimited calling from the U.S to landlines in 70+ countries and mobile numbers in 30+ countries along with discounted calling to 200+ countries.

You can turn any T-Mobile ONE line into a T-Mobile ONE Plus International line for just $25 more a month.



When: T-Mobile One Plus and Plus International became available with these additional benefits to new and existing T-Mobile customers starting December 20. Customers already on T-Mobile ONE Plus will automatically receive the new Stateside International Talk at the start of their new billing cycle, after December 20, and if they’d like to save $10 a month, they can simply call or visit a T-Mobile store to switch to T-Mobile ONE Plus.



For more information please visit: www.t-mobile.com.



On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (more than 28 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video streams on smartphone/tablet at 480p unless you activate an HD Day pass. Capable device required for some features. For direct communications between 2 people; certain numbers not included & may incur add’l charges. Tethering: Tethering at max 3G speeds; full speeds avail. with Plus Int’l. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for data management details. Standard int’l speeds approx. 256 kbps.

About T-Mobile

As America’s Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company’s advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to more than 69.4 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.