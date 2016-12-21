Australian Photographer Cautions Against Beauty Apps

We need to change the way women feel about themselves, experience taking all that glows or may have been forgotten within, projecting it outwardly in a way that reminds someone to find their beautiful. Not someone else’s concept of beauty.

Annie Murray from the Finding Your Beautiful ™ movement has called for an alert to be raised and cautions women about this concerning trend in appearance validation from online content.

According to research the last 5 years has shown a steady increase in the amount of apps on the market targeting beauty rating scales and the frightening facet? Much of it is directed toward young women, including children. There are hundreds of apps available online for purchase- with women’s beauty in the firing line.

There is the Am I Pretty app, which will take a photo of your face and determine if you are pretty or not, there are cartoon-like apps for young girls to rate their beauty scale, highlight their hair, change their eyes, their skin colour, their features and more.

There is nothing wrong with people wanting to look beautiful says Annie, but there is an objectification being amplified online that is really going unnoticed by many. Finding a person’s beautiful is about the shine that emanates from within and is projected outward. The truth is that there are people out there making money from fear, including tech and beauty-industry big wigs selling apps that tap directly into women’s vulnerability, blatantly cashing in on an epidemic of self doubt, says Annie.

It all screams “You need to change you are not good enough,” all of the imagery projects an archetype that is an unreachable ideal that could have some very damaging effects on the human psyche. This ’one size fits all’ ideology , only one type of beauty is appealing to the masses is flagrant objectification in a culture that poses a threat to women’s self esteem. There are no classifications in place for some of these applications targeted at young girls and this needs to change, says the passionate photographer. Annie has spent much of her career educating other industry professionals in the photographic industry how to portray women in a meaningful and heartfelt context, using a narrative that stays true to positivity rather than fear.

To find out more about Annie Murray and the Finding Beautiful Movement go to Finding Your Beautiful

About Annie

Annie Murray is a photographer, a business sensation, but most of all; she is transformational expert, changing lives behind and in front of the lens. With a career that encapsulates more than 30 years in the photographic industry, Anne is the epitome of ’the real deal’ with case studies and evidence of success through merging trends and photographic art.

