“Million Dollar Coach,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (12/23/2016)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Taki Moore’s new book, “Million Dollar Coach: The 9 Strategies That Drive A 7-Figure Coaching Business.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on December 23rd.

“Million Dollar Coach” is the must-have resource for coaches. Increase the income you earn, work when and how you want, watch your clients get incredible results… and become empowered to live a life of massive personal freedom.

“Million Dollar Coach” is designed to shift these issues you may be experiencing such as:

Too many coaches hit an income ceiling, and never make the kind of money (or the kind of impact) that they are capable of. They get stuck at one of the 3 plateaus: Survival, Stability or even Success

Most coaches blame themselves, and try to work on their MINDSET — But nothing changes because it’s not your mindset that’s the problem. It’s the MODEL that needs to change.

The model that you bought into when you started your coaching business is completely unscalable (Manual prospecting to get a few leads, followed by one-to-one selling and dealing with objections, excuses and stalls… and time-for-money coaching so there’s never any time for you).

For the last 5 years, the author has been working with a select group of coaches, taking them from Stability to Success and Scale. Taki Moore has a very new approach and he shares the very best of what is working for them to become a Million Dollar Coach.

This book is essential reading for coaches of all types and experience-levels and is of particular value for anyone looking to start a coaching business to short cut growing pains and quickly rise to become a Million Dollar Coach.

“Million Dollar Coach” by Taki Moore will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (12/23/2016) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N8ODH1L.

“Million Dollar Coach” has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“If you own a service business or if you are thinking of starting one, you need a clear strategy and a solid structure for growing your business. This book is it. It takes an ocean of business advice and streamlines it into a simple blueprint you can follow to grow quickly and profitably. Taki Moore is a master at simplifying complexity and keeping you on track to get the right things done. I’ve learned these techniques in Taki Moore’s Black Belt program. It’s fundamentally and positively changed the way I approach my business, and I’m confident it will do the same for you.” – Ellen Dorian

“An easy read that is filled with sound principles and practical advice. Easy to understand, yet takes quite a bit of work to apply. The worksheets lay out a straightforward framework for developing and applying your own content. Anyone in professional services that needs a how-to to monetize their IP will find this book useful.” – Hanno Jarvet

About the Author:

Taki Moore is the author of “Million Dollar Coach” and creator of The World’s #1 Marketing System for Coaches and Consultants.

There’s a specific reason the most successful business coaches around the globe call Taki “coach” – because he’s one of the most influential and represented trainers working anywhere in the world today.

Taki Moore’s “attract, convert and deliver” systems for growing coaching businesses are legendary.

Let Taki show you how to scale your coaching business to seven figures and beyond. Too many coaches hit an income ceiling and never make the kind of money or impact they could - that’s when they pick up the phone and text or call Taki.

Since 2004, Taki has been the go-to leader and teacher for coaches who want more appointments, more clients, and more seminar attendees. Taki works with business and executive coaches who understand that becoming a “Million Dollar Coach” is a viable option and not a pipe dream.

His signature systems are built around scaling systems for attracting prospects, converting them to clients and delivering them using leverage. He’s on a mission to eliminate cold-calling, ambulance chasing and high-pressure selling from the coaching industry … and replace it with education-based marketing.

Taki Moore is THE specialist in quick, effective marketing techniques that get fast and highly profitable results for coaches.

Discover more at www.TakiMoore.com

