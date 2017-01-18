Matchmaking Institute CEO to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Matchmaking Institute will speak at the iDate Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Arlene frequently speaks on global collaboration using technology, and at this conference, she’s adding industry standards for collaboration. The Matchmaking Institute has been certifying matchmakers all over the world for almost 14 years. They’ve been at the forefront of fostering collaboration amongst matchmakers and creating standards for doing so.

The Matchmaking Institute has created standards for ethical practices and how industry professionals collaborate with one another revolutionizing how the modern matchmakers do business to support their clients.





Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIXbNWKiWYU





ABOUT Matchmaking Institute



The Matchmaking Institute founded in 2003 by Lisa Clampitt, CSW, was established to set a code of ethics and strict quality standards in the matchmaking industry. It is the only state licensed school in the world and the first institute offering a Professional Matchmaking Start-Up Kit and Matchmaking Business in a Box, introducing singles to Professional Matchmakers, and providing matchmakers with a network of peers & support.





The Matchmaking Institute is one of the only authoritative voices of the Matchmaking industry with its members providing a reputable and ethical service. It strives to create a greater public and media awareness, to raise standards across all of the industry and heighten the image of the industry.







ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business convention for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



