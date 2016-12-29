Living Life Without Hope and Faith is as Good as being Dead
Seeking divine guidance and wisdom is within reach. All we need to do is to open our hearts and souls to the gifts that God is presenting to us.
People seeking to strengthen their faith in God will find plenty of things to praise in Dr. Floyd Friedli’s book: “The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me.”
The author’s devotion to God is eloquently expressed in his book where he talks about finding inspiration in everyday experiences. Dr. Floyd teaches readers that they are able to receive God’s wisdom when they apply the lessons taught from Scripture.
Written with elegance, precision, and with respect to the reader’s faith, “The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me,” is a powerful treatise on living our lives to the fullest with the guidance of God.
Visit www.floydfriedli.com for more information about the book and the author.
“The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me”
Written by: Dr. Floyd E. Friedli
Published by iUniverse
Published Date: October 26, 2015
Paperback: $11.95
About the Author
Dr. Floyd E. Friedli grew up in Coshocton, Ohio. He is a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church in Coshocton, Ohio. He graduated from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, with a major in chemistry and a minor in music. Then, he completed his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Floyd has been married to Patricia Smith Friedli for thirty-nine years, and they have a son and 2 grandchildren.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/206848/206848-1.jpg )
WebWireID206848
- Contact Information
- Felipe Cuevas
- Fulfillment Associate
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.