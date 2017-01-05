An Imitation of Life and Representation of Adventures

A book that leaves the trail towards the pages of a wonderful tale of life and its adventures has been written and released.

Fiction books are the mirrors of life that give us the stories that we can reflect on. Hoping to give the perfect life representation, David Celley has released his latest book which will replicate the visage of adventures.

All of us are waiting to make something great in our lives. Just like private investigators Mike and Tina, who are bound to make things happen as they find the lost jewelry piece known as the “Eye of the Sun”.

“The Florida Caper” takes its readers away to an exotic environment where characters from different cultures all vie to locate the rare stolen piece of jewelry. The story is not an ordinary tale of adventure, but this the one that will excite its readers with its well-developed interesting plot and twists.

Copies of the book are available at www.authordavidcelley.com, you may also refer to this site to know more about the book and its author.



The Florida Caper

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95



About the Author

David Celley attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired living in Orange County, California after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include Woodruff’s Firebase, reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; Galvez Stadium, a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and The Florida Caper, an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewelry that carries a curse.