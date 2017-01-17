Keep Calm and Carry On

As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie Contino

This is a memoir of Rosalie’s late brother, Bob, his struggle with schizophrenia, and how Rosalie took care of him for the remainder of his life.

Despite the challenges she has encountered, including the death of a loved one, Rosalie Contino knows that life goes on and shares this in her book, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.

This is a memoir of Rosalie’s late brother, Bob, his struggle with schizophrenia, and how Rosalie took care of him for the remainder of his life.

Contino aims to help the public understand the challenges faced by people with schizophrenia. “Maybe it’s time for me to educate those who have turned away from friends who are afflicted with the same sickness,” she said.

The difficulties in life give us valuable lessons and make us stronger. Featured in several book fairs and trade shows all over the world, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn is a story about pain, love, and acceptance.

If you’re interested to learn more about Rosalie Contino’s As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn and all her other works, please visit her website at www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.





As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn

Written by Rosalie Contino

Kindle| $ 2.99

Paperback | $ 9.99

Hardcover | $ 24.99





Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and all other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rosalie Contino is an Italian American born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She got her PhD in educational theater and costume design at New York University. Now retired, she writes books and plays, designs costumes, and gives lectures.