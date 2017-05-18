A Story of the Bond Between Siblings

As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie H. Contino, Ph.D.

Caring for a person with a disability is not an easy task even if this person is a family member or friend. In Rosalie Contino’s new book, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn, readers get to see how the relationship of two siblings bloomed despite the difficulties.

Bob’s schizophrenia declined after his retirement, and only Rosalie was left of the family to look after him. It was no easy job for Rosalie as Bob became more difficult to be with. As the months passed by, Rosalie learned what it means to be a loving and patient sister who would not give up until Bob’s last days.

“I was nearly brought to tears reading this book. I admire how the relationship grew because of the author’s dedication despite how intolerable Bob became. It also springs some truths to schizophrenia people must be aware of,” stated a contented reader.

With a number of life lessons to learn from, from sacrifice to love, this lovable true story only inspires.

To learn more about Rosalie Contino and her books, take the time to visit her website at www.aslifegoeson.rosaliecontinobooks.com.







Kindle| $2.99

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, also has a degree in elementary education and an MA in educational theater. She’s had experience in costume design and costume consultancy. She occasionally works as a production lecturer. She resides in Brooklyn, New York, and has written two other books.