The Mental Health System Needs a Shake Up

Its never too late to heal from the past and grow into the present with acceptance and love

“The traditional approach to mental health treatment that consists of DSM-5 diagnoses, CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) and medication is seriously outdated. It is often ineffective and damaging for a large proportion of the population and yet it continues,” said psychotherapist Yildiz Sethi.



According to Sethi: “CBT is an outdated approach developed in the 1960’s. With the expansion of mental health disorders logged in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) there has been a steep increase of people diagnosed with mental health disorders. Once diagnosed many are told that their symptoms may be managed with CBT and medication and they will never be cured.”



“The DSM5 is developed by psychiatrists and intricately connected with the pharmaceutical industry,” said Sethi. “The traditional medical model of mental health claims CBT to be the best approach to manage symptoms according to ‘evidence based’ research.”

“However, there are many problems with psychological research,” said Sethi. “Much of what one may encounter that is labeled ‘psychology’ may not be scientific at all.”

Sethi said: ”Keisard and Gerow warn us that much of what is presented as evidence based research is pseudoscience,” in their book “The Science of Psychology and Medical Research” (2015).

Sethi states that “’Evidence-based’ research typically focuses on CBT alone and does not include other relevant or more modern psychotherapies in the interests of best practice. CBT is the main approach used by psychologists within the traditional medical model consisting of GPs and psychiatrists, while counsellors, clinical hypnotherapists and psychotherapists may choose CBT or a range of older or more modern, innovative modalities that are more in line with current neuroscience and epigenetics studies.”

Sethi said: "The psychiatrist N. Doidge in his book ‘The Brains way of Healing’ (2015) draws attention to the neuroscience that shows that the brain and emotions may well recover for many with a mental health diagnoses.”

“The medical model is ineffective for many people as its intention is for management with medication for the most part rather than cure. This is misleading if not damaging to many people who are conditioned to believe that they cannot be cured,” according to Sethi.



"Rapid Core Healing (RCH) is a new psychotherapeutic approach that is rapid in requiring 3-5 sessions for most clients, excluding those with serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia. It is ideal for depression, anxiety, panic attack, trauma, sexual abuse and relationship issues. RCH is an approach that has techniques that lead to the core of an issue quickly and safely to faciltitate a healing pathway to recovery.”



Details may be found in Sethis book “Rapid Core Healing: Pathways to Growth and Emotional Healing: Using the unique dual approach of Family Constellations and Emotional Mind Integration for personal and systemic health.” (2016) available on Amazon or from www.yildizsethi.com

Yildiz Sethi has been a psychothrapist since 2000. She is the innovator of Rapid Core Healing (RCH) and Emotional Mind Integration (EMI) and a psychotherapist, clinical hypnotherapist, Family Constellation facilitator and trainer, innovator and author living in Brisbane Australia.



- END -

High resolution images and interviews are available on request and on website.

Media contact

Yildiz Sethi +61 412172300

www.rapidcorehealing.com

www.yildizsethi.com