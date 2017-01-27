Family Troubles Are a Part of our Life’s Journey and We Aim to Prevail

In times of trouble and despair, we all need someone to understand and accept us instead of being left behind

Author Barbara Preslock is nothing extraordinary, yet she showed great strength and composure at times when she ought to be crumbling and breaking apart. She stood tall and carried the whole Family and made sure that they cross that bridge together, with kindness and compassion, most importantly with love and hope. The book Our Little Family “Trouble[/i", mirrors any ordinary family, not born of wealth nor fame but a family that is of average needs and wants. Each family is different as they are set to have their own problems at hand thus resolving it has its ways and means as well. What may seem obvious would not be the case at all times, what and how we see someone from the outside may not be the same as what that person may feel on the inside. Added knowledge on how to handle certain family problem, is and never will be too informative, because there will always be situations that differs from what others may have. This will educate families to be vigilant when it comes to understanding and preventing situations going out of hand. [i]Our Little Family “Trouble

” book is essential to a general audience so her 4-day book display event at Atlanta Georgia’s American Library Association Midwinter last January 20th was to reach a wider audience in the hopes of being the book that someone needed and was there to be of great help and relief.

About the Author

Barbara L. Davis Preslock has been married for thirty-one years to her loving husband and has two children as well as one granddaughter and a greatgrandson. She attended Marjorie Webster Junior College in 1969 earning a degree in Secretarial Sciences, and then graduated from Jacksonville Business College for Court Reporting/Stenotype Machine in 1970. Barbara worked as a Court Reporter for forty years and has been a resident of New Port Richey, Florida for thirty years. She is a member of the Being Christ’s Church, Pasco County Pediatric Foundation, Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O., and United Way. In her spare time, Barbara likes to sing, play tennis, and go on family vacations. This is Barbara’s first published novel.

