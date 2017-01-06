Last day to vote for the 8th Annual iDate Awards: The Best in the Dating Industry

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that today is the final day to vote for the 2017 annual iDate Awards.



Voting at www.iDateAwards.com closes after January 6, 2017. There is no cost to vote and both the general public and industry professionals are encouraged to vote for the best candidates in each of the award categories.



The iDate Awards highlight the people and websites that represent the best and most innovative aspects of the online dating, matchmaking and date coaching business.



The winners will be announced at the iDate Awards ceremony on the night of January 25, 2017 in Miami. The Awards ceremony also coincides with the 47th international iDate Dating Industry Super Conference, the largest convention and expo for the online personals and match maker industry. The iDate Super-Conference is from January 24 - 26, 2017 in Miami and can be found at http://idate2017.com



Thirteen categories exist for the awards:



Best Dating Site

Best Product Design

Best Dating Software & SAAS Provider

Best Mobile Dating App

Best Matchmaker

Best Dating Coach

Most Innovative Company

Best New Technology

Best Payment System

Best Affiliate Program

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Up and Coming Dating Site

Best Niche Dating Site



The finalists are people and websites varying from a diverse range of locales; including North America, Europe and the Far East. They range from internationally recognized dating sites to new startup companies and mobile dating apps.



The awards are organized by the Internet Dating Conference and Online Personals Watch.



Winners of the last year’s awards can be seen on this video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP9JnFW1fWI



ABOUT THE INTERNET DATING CONFERENCE



Over the last 14 years, the January iDate Dating Industry SuperConference has been the leading event for the industry. The event’s primary goals have been to provide senior dating industry executives with education, ideas, insight and networking in order to increase business and stay ahead of the curve.



ABOUT ONLINE PERSONALS WATCH



Online Personals Watch ( http://www.onlinepersonalswatch.com ) has no ads, no fluff, just raw news, official rankings and CEO interviews relevant to the Online Personals and Matchmaking Industries. June 2004 marked the first post on the website. ’OPW’ is the #1 online resource for the business of online dating and matchmaking.

For more information and to cast your vote, please visit the website www.iDateAwards.com or contact:

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel/Fax: USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-18@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateawards (Hashtag #iDateAwards )



Media Relations:

Mark Brooks, Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Fax: USA +1 (520) 844-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.