2017 Guggenheim International Gala Honors Visionary Artists and Arts Patrons

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum celebrated the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala with a two-night fete on November 15 and 16, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Guggenheim Foundation. This year’s gala honored pioneering artists and arts patrons that embody the foundation’s forward-looking spirit: visionary artist Cai Guo-Qiang, former Guggenheim Board of Trustees President Jennifer Blei Stockman, and UBS, in recognition of its collaboration on the Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative. On November 15, guests enjoyed a special Pre-Party performance by HAIM and DJ sets by Kindness in the museum’s landmark building. The following night, Daniil Simkin performed an excerpt from Falls the Shadow, his production commissioned for Works & Process at the Guggenheim, featuring costume design by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Artistic Director of Dior. The 2017 Guggenheim International Gala was made possible by Dior.

More than $2 million was raised in support of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, advancing a range of internationally acclaimed exhibitions and educational programs, while providing stewardship for the Guggenheim’s modern- and contemporary-art collection and its landmark building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Gala Cochairs included Christina and Robert C. Baker, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Valerie and Charles Diker, Wendy Fisher and Dennis Goodman, Phyllis and William Mack, Nancy and Howard Marks, Lauren Baker Pinkus and Scott M. Pinkus, Pilar Crespi Robert and Stephen Robert, Denise and Andrew Saul, and Sidney Toledano.

Guests at the November 16 benefit dinner included Richard Armstrong, Director, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation; Wendy Fisher, President, Board of Trustees, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation; Sidney Toledano, President and CEO, Dior; and Maria Grazia Chiuri, Artistic Director, Dior as well as honorees Jennifer Stockman, Cai Guo-Qiang, and John Mathews for UBS. Also in attendance were Big Sean, Common, Mary Sharp Cronson, Patrick Demarchelier, Kirsten Dunst, Dave Franco, Kate Mara, Peter Marino, David Maupin, Alexandra Munroe, Peter Philips, Sasha Pivovarova, Jesse Plemons, Rachele Regini, Nancy Spector, and Naomi Watts, as well as artists Sarah Crowner, N. Dash, Tracey Emin, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, Roni Horn, Marilyn Minter, Taryn Simon, Spencer Sweeney, Rirkrit Tiravanija Danh Vo, and Anicka Yi.

On November 15, nearly 700 guests attended the 2017 Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party. The evening featured a special performance by HAIM and DJ sets by Kindness (Adam Bainbridge). Guests included Moti Ankari, Richard Armstrong, Mamoudou Athie, Sophie Auster, Michael Avedon, Jon Batiste, Cordell Broadus, Juana Burga, Nan Bush, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dao Yi Chow, Maria Clara, Phoebe Collings, Sara Cwynar, Rebecca Dayan, Portia Doubleday, Josh Elkes, Brandon Flannigan, Rebecca Garcia-Lorido, Amalie Gassmann, Gala Gonzalez, Amanda Googe, Charlotte Groeneveld, Rebecca Hall, Grace Hartzel, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Anne Huntington, Camille Hurel, Aurora James, Pamela Katz, Carlotta Kohl, Eleanor Lambert, Deana Lawson, Mackenzie Leigh, Margarita Levieva, Chelsea Leyland, Leigh Lezark, Kate Mara, Heather Marks, Shameik Moore, Michelle Monaghan, Mia Moretti, Sasha Pivovarova, Cipriana and TK Quann, Teddy Quinlivan, Rachele Regini, Indre Rockefeller, Ellen Rosa, Patti Ruiz-Healy, Cara Santana, Charlotte Sarkozy, David Shuman, Spencer Sweeney, Skylar Tartz, Sidney Toledano, Maartje Verhoef, Jing Wen, and Tiffany Zablucdowicz.

Founded in 1937, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of art, primarily of the modern and contemporary periods, through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The Guggenheim constellation of museums that began in the 1970s when the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, was joined by the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, has since expanded to include the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao (opened 1997) and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi (currently in development). The Guggenheim Foundation continues to forge international collaborations that celebrate contemporary art, architecture, and design within and beyond the walls of the museum, including the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative, and The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Chinese Art Initiative. More information about the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation can be found at guggenheim.org.