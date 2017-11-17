Client Demand and Interest Helping to Drive Social Investing Landscape

More than 100 portfolio managers and investment analysts focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investment strategies converged at the New York Stock Exchange Friday to discuss the state of the ESG investing landscape as well as key performance metrics and benchmarks. The one-day special event, hosted by the CFA Society of New York and sponsored by BNY Mellon, featured a high profile cast of influential industry experts including Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing.

“The Social Investing market recently surpassed $22 trillion in assets under management and is a prime example of our ability as an industry to collaborate and influence positive change,” said Frances Barney, CFA, Head of Global Risk Solutions, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing. Based on her conversations with key clients including major foundations and endowments she added, “Two of the major factors that we see today as the most influential drivers for growth in assets under management related to Social Investing are client demand and interest for a wide range of ESG investment vehicles.”

In regards to investment portfolio benchmarks, Barney pointed out how many of BNY Mellon’s institutional clients choose to leverage well-known, industry benchmarks versus ESG specific strategies. She also discussed how in some instances, the primary objective of impact investing may not necessarily be focused on performance, but on helping to affect change in a specific social or environmental benefit. According to Barney, “It all starts with education- just by being here today, we are doing our part to help make a difference and raise awareness by discussing this topic of growing importance.”

BNY Mellon’s Global Risk Solutions group of more than 500 employees and led by Barney works with institutional investors to help them think about analyzing and improving the effectiveness of their investment programs. Her group is responsible for monitoring approximately $70 billion in assets under measurement associated with ESG client investments, out of $12.7 trillion in assets under measurement across all strategies. To learn more about BNY Mellon Global Risk Solutions, please visit our website or submit a request and a member of BNY Mellon’s team will contact you.