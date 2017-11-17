Juicy Stakes’ Nightly Sundowner Poker Tournaments Guarantee up to $2500 Prize Pools

Juicy Stakes nightly Sundowner tournaments, with $1500 and $1200 guarantees, have been so popular with players that the online poker room runs a Sunday Sundowner with an even bigger guaranteed prize pool to its busy tournament schedule.



Sundowner tournaments are held at 8:01 pm EST every Monday through Saturday. The Sunday Sundowner is a little bit earlier, at 4:30 pm EST. On Thursdays and Fridays the prize pool is at least $1200. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday there’s guaranteed to be at least $1500 to be won. The Sunday Sundowner guarantees at least $2500 in prize money.



Sundowner tournaments have a starting stack of 3K with re-entry available during the late registration period (2.5 hours). Blinds are 10 minutes. The game is always no limit Hold’em and the registration fee is $50 + $5 for all tournaments.



Juicy Stakes has been hosting Sundowner tournaments every Monday through Saturday evening for some time now. The Sunday Sundowner has a higher prize pool in response to requests from players for higher guaranteed tournaments. Players can buy into the Sunday Sundowner directly or win a ticket in satellites held the previous evening. Sunday Sundowner satellites (Turbo, R&A) are held Saturdays at 9:29 pm. The buy-in is just $2 + $.20. There’s a $1500 starting stack, five minute blinds, and one hour late registration.



Players can register for any Sundowner tournament by clicking it on the list of tournaments found under the Tournaments tab in the poker room.



Further information is available at https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/pkpromotions/the-sundowner-tournaments and https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/pkpromotions/the-sunday-sundowner-special.



Juicy Stakes is one of the most popular poker rooms on the busy Horizon Poker Network. Juicy Stakes also offers a selection of casino games including Blackjack, Roulette and Video Poker from Lucktap, Worldmatch and Betsoft.



