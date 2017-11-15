Short Story Collection Sheds Light on Life and Sex

“Uncle Mike’s collection of stories is excellent for readers who want an amalgam of silly and serious. If readers are looking for outlandish humor, but also want short stories that reference Shakespeare, Quasar is the perfect book.”

A world of unfathomable discoveries and testing theories fill the pages of Uncle Mike’s Quasar, a cheeky collection of short stories and poems.

The stories take place in a New Orleans bar where elderly patrons kill time by exchanging tall tales and testing theories about the nature of the universe. Regulars, Al and Henry, want to do an experiment to test their outrageous theory on homosexuality and the bar’s clientele. The stories in the collection are separate but interlocking, where all the characters appear in the same bar. The book also includes poems about quasars.

Kirkus Review describes the book as “a collection that includes a baffling fantasia that mixes sexuality, dinosaurs, and a quasar.” Meanwhile, Pacific Book Review says, “Uncle Mike’s collection of stories is excellent for readers who want an amalgam of silly and serious. If readers are looking for outlandish humor, but also want short stories that reference Shakespeare, Quasar is the perfect book.”

About the Author

Uncle Mike hales from Nebraska. He is a poet, writer, and former welder, and is interested in the fields of arts and sciences. He enjoys writing short and comical stories for both the young and the old.

