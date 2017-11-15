Police Force at the Forefront of New Fiction

This is the story of a small police force safeguarding the people of Powers Trace, a fictional farm town located in Georgia. The force consists of five young and brave men duty bound to serve and protect the citizens of their humble town.

A world of small town intrigue, less than petty crimes and harrowing violence fill the pages of Don Bill’s fiction offering, Powers Trace.

This is the story of a small police force safeguarding the people of Powers Trace, a fictional farm town located in Georgia. The force consists of five young and brave men duty bound to serve and protect the citizens of their humble town.

This proves to be a challenge as funding is limited while the equipment is outdated, having been previously owned by the county sheriff. But they get the job done. Dedicated is an understatement to describe the men of the Powers Trace Police Department, extending beyond the call of duty, working for extended hours on a meager salary.

Powers Trace is one of the books featured in LitFire Publishing’s booth at 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, which ran from October 11 to 15, 2017.





Powers Trace

Written by Don Bill

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $31.99

Kindle | $9.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Don Bill has served in the US Air Force as a pilot for over twenty years. After his service, he pursued an MBA degree and went on as a cost accountant in various manufacturing companies. He has also been fond of sailboat racing, which led to his appointment as commodore of the local sailing and yacht club. He now lives in Georgia with his wife.