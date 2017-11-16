GoGo™ Gift Bag Inventor, Erin Borges Guest Speaker at HSN American Dreams Academy

GoGo™ Gift Bag inventor, Erin Borges will be speaking to inspire new entrepreneurs along with American businessman and motivational speaker, Daymond John who will lead the opening conversation at the American Dreams Academy in Washington D.C. on November 16 – 18, 2017.

HSN in partnership with The University of Tampa’s John P. Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, Sykes College of Business, hosts the American Dreams Academy – a two-day seminar which consists of educational materials for entrepreneurs, and basic concepts in the areas of manufacturing, legal, and marketing – allows for entrepreneurs to present a product or idea to a panel of HSN experts.

Borges, who set out to revolutionize the gift wrap industry will be sharing her unique success story and patented invention, the GoGo™ Gift Bag, with a group of future entrepreneurs. “I’m honored to be in a position to motivate, facilitate and educate other entrepreneurs,” she shared. “Reaching out and supporting each other is the way we can all succeed!” she added.

When HSN and Good Housekeeping teamed up on a nationwide search to find their next American Dreams entrepreneur, Borges was selected from hundreds of applicants to introduce her GoGo Gift Bag invention to HSN’s 96 million viewers and 25+ million Good Housekeeping magazine subscribers. Announced as the winner of HSN’s Customer Choice Award through the American Dreams contest in April 2017, Borges partnered with IG Design Group who has exclusive distribution rights to sell globally across their numerous divisions and brands including The Gift Wrap Company, LANG®, and Turner Licensing - leaders in the gift wrap and specialty gift industries. Through this partnership, GoGo™ Gift Bags have launched a new a holiday collection at Target and Bed Bath & Beyond. GoGo Gift Bags are also available online at www.GoGoGiftBag.com.

IG Design Group is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia, Europe, Americas and Australia. Its gift wrap products can be supplied with accompanying coordinated accessories, which include bags, tags, ribbons and bows, and crackers. IG Design Group is also involved in branded, licensed, bespoke and Christmas crackers. The Company works closely with blue-chip customers to develop ranges of gifts for Christmas and other special occasions. Within their diversified portfolio, the LANG Companies, Inc. and The Gift Wrap Company are divisions of IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

