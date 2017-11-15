New Jersey Mold, IAQ and Environmental Testing Laboratory Offers Free Full Day Mold, IAQ and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop

Professionals involved with indoor air quality (IAQ) issues are invited to take part in EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s FREE Mold, IAQ and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop on Thursday, January 11th in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. This full-day workshop will begin with registration at 8:30 AM followed by training from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Many indoor air quality concerns related to mold and moisture can have an impact on people’s health. This workshop will benefit environmental consultants, home inspectors, cleaning and maintenance professionals, restoration professionals, property managers, facility managers, industrial hygienists and building owners.

The morning session will include an introduction to fungal ecology and sampling information for mold, Legionella, sewage bacteria, endotoxin and indoor allergens. Diane Miskowski, MPH, Legionella Subject Matter Expert at EMSL Analytical, Inc., will also cover report interpretation and ERMI mold testing. Michael Menz, CIH, Environmental, Health, and Safety Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc., will go over IAQ investigation equipment including how to select the correct pumps and canisters in the afternoon session. He will also go through odor investigations, defective building product evaluations, formaldehyde analysis and case studies.

“Our experienced and knowledgeable staff will offer quality information on the topics related to mold, indoor air quality and industrial hygiene,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With over 30 years of experience in the environmental testing industry, EMSL’s training events help industry professionals stay up-to-date on all current testing and analysis methods.”

This Mold, IAQ and Industrial Hygiene Sampling Workshop is free for attendees. The workshop will be held at the EMSL Training Center, 200 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ. To register or learn more about this upcoming free event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.