Season’s Savings: Wyndham Vacation Rentals Runs 100-Hour Sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Thankful for another year of sharing vacation memories, Wyndham is giving thanks back to holiday shoppers. Beginning on Black Friday, November 24, 2017, at 10:00am EST, Wyndham Vacation Rentals will launch its 100-hour sale with deals up to 40 percent off* vacation rental stays for some of the best savings of the holiday season. Give the gift of an experience this year or save on your own family getaway in some of North America’s top beach and mountain destinations.

“When the whole family is gathered around the table, it’s a great time to start thinking about getting away together,” said Mary Lynn Clark, president, Wyndham Vacation Rentals North America. “Family vacations are often the source of some of our fondest, most cherished memories. Sharing an experience together can really be a gift that keeps giving.”

Now is the time to visit WyndhamVacationRentals.com and plan. Here’s a peek at some of the offers:

Visit a winter wonderland with up to 40 percent off* a vacation rental stay in Beaver Creek, Colorado (travel by 04/15/2018) Warm up on the Emerald Coast with up to 35 percent off* lodging in Northwest Florida Beaches (travel by 09/03/2018) Tackle Whistler’s top-ranked mountains with up to 35 percent off* your vacation rental stay (travel by 04/15/2018) Head to Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains with up to 20 percent off* cabin rentals (travel by 11/29/2018)

Wyndham Vacation Rentals properties are ideal for families and larger groups. Many offer amenities like kitchens, a washer and dryer, multiple bedrooms for privacy, and ample space to spread out and make our home your home. When everyone comes together under one roof, there’s more room for memories. In addition to the in-home conveniences of a vacation rental home, many properties also include services and amenities like a concierge, housekeeping, pools, hot tubs, fitness centers and more.

The sale will run from November 24, 2017 at 10:00am EST through November 28, 2017 at 2:00pm EST. Book online using promo code 100HOURSALE at: https://www.wyndhamvacationrentals.com/100-hour-black-friday-cyber-monday

*Restrictions and black-out dates apply. Bookings are limited, subject to availability and are on a first come, first served basis.

About Wyndham Vacation Rentals

Wyndham Vacation Rentals, the world’s largest professional manager of vacation rental properties, is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). Backed by one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, Wyndham Vacation Rentals provides access to more than 117,000 vacation rental properties in nearly 650 unique destinations worldwide. Wyndham works closely with property owners to ensure all rentals meet its standards for customer service, quality and comfort. More than 25 regional rental brands fall under the Wyndham Vacation Rentals umbrella including Hoseasons, James Villa Holidays, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, and ResortQuest. Through this collection, Wyndham delivers distinct vacation experiences ranging from beachfront condos, private homes and villas to castles and houseboats. Many properties offer kitchens, washers and dryers and other home-like conveniences along with maid service, spas, fitness centers, and golf courses. For additional information visit our media center or wyndhamvacationrentals.com.