AMD Named “Brand of the Year” in Trusted Reviews “Best Tech 2017 Awards“

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has won twice at the prestigious Trusted Reviews Awards 2017, including the reader’s choice of “Best Tech 2017 Brand of the Year” and “PC Component of the Year” for AMD and for the AMD Ryzen™ processors, respectively.

Trusted Reviews, a highly respected news and media website in London, UK, is a comprehensive source of independent expert reviews, user reviews and news about consumer electronics, and holds their annual awards celebrating the very best products launched in the tech world each year.

“AMD redefined what gamers could expect from their PCs this year, which is a major factor in winning the reader-voted award. In doing so, it beat Samsung, Apple, and Intel,” said Evan Kypreos, Editor of Trusted Reviews, at its 10th annual Trusted Reviews Awards. “The award tops off a sterling year for the company, which boasted a 300% profits increase in its most recent earnings report thanks to huge sales of its new Ryzen processors.”

While the winner of the ‘Brand of the Year’ category is decided by the public, the ‘PC Component of the Year’ award is selected by a panel of Trusted Reviews experts, choosing AMD Ryzen processors from a full range of products launched in the last 12 months and reviewed by Trusted Reviews experts.

In its coverage of the PC component of the year award, Trusted Reviews wrote: “AMD’s Ryzen chips were first launched in March this year. In the intervening months they’ve changed the landscape of the processor market, bringing huge and relatively affordable multi-core power to PC gamers worldwide. The Ryzen 3, 5 and 7 chips all received Recommended awards in their Trusted Reviews reviews, which is no mean feat in such a competitive market.”

“2017 has been an incredible year for AMD in delivering both AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon™ RX Vega Graphics to a passionate response from enthusiasts, whom appreciate the industry-leading innovation AMD brings to the PC market,” said AMD Chief Marketing Officer John Taylor. “We’re thrilled and grateful to the Trusted Reviews audience for their recognition of continued AMD efforts to push the boundaries of what is possible for developers, enthusiasts, creators, consumers and gamers.”

