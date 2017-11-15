Intel and Parley SnotBot Use Game-Changing Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Advance Whale Research

As part of a collaboration to protect the world’s oceans, Intel, Parley for the Oceans and the marine experts of Parley SnotBot recently completed an expedition in Alaska, where they successfully deployed advanced drone technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to collect biological samples from whales and analyze data in real time. With the most recent Alaska expedition, the full capacity and range of SnotBot as a transformative scientific tool is extended to include biological data, photogrammetry, volumetrics, photo ID and behavioral data. Without leaving the boat and disturbing the whales, the research team used Intel technology to identify a whale from a past expedition, confirm pregnancy in another whale and gather real-time data on cetacean health. This expertise and innovative technology empowers researchers to make more timely decisions in their immediate mission, allowing them to act upon real-time data that informs the longer-term health of our oceans and humanity.

The power of Parley SnotBot and this collaborative approach to marine research is captured in the film “Below the Surface: A Drones and AI Expedition,” produced by Intel in collaboration with Farm League and directed by Keith Malloy.

