A Passionate Tale of Dancing and Romantic Love

Apart from being a fitness routine and a career choice, dancing is an outlet for self-expression. Francesca Garcia Pratten’s Two Lives, Many Dances shows how dance can also be used as a medium to tell a story.

Set between the 1920s and the 1950s, the biography centers on Tito and Corinne Valdez, two dancers from different backgrounds, brought together by their passion for their profession. Upon meeting in New York City, the two get to know each other well. Tito and Corinne eventually establish a successful professional partnership and a blossoming personal relationship. Photographs from the couple help document their story to success.

Through the book, Pratten aims to show readers that a career in dancing is not as easy and glamorous as it looks. Away from the spotlight, Tito and Corinne struggle with their personal lives and their physical and emotional needs, making choices that lead them to look for other partners.

Two Lives, Many Dances was displayed in LitFire Publishing’s booth during Frankfurt Book Fair. The event, regarded as the international publishing industry’s biggest trade fair, was held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, from October 11 to 15, 2017.





Two Lives, Many Dances

Written by Francesca Garcia Pratten

About the Author

Former educator turned novelist Francesca Garcia Pratten started writing in 1972. Her book, Two Lives, Many Dances, was inspired by her late father’s writings about their family history. She started working on the book fifteen years after her father’s passing.