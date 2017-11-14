Coming-of-Age Tale Blends the Real with the Surreal

Artist-photographer-turned-author K.A. Canazzi presents a coming-of-age story that combines myth and folktales, and explores human nature and the challenges of growing up in a decadent society in her book, Tom Quinn and the Otherworld.

The book tells the story of a young man who is left to himself after the death of his father and the rejection of his closest relatives. The boy, Tom, finds himself adrift with a questionable group led by a crooked bar-and-brothel owner. An encounter with an otherworldly being, a faery named Rhea, radically changes his views. In the Otherworld, many creatures like Rhea live, but their world is being threatened by humanity’s destruction of nature. As Tom grows into himself, he must help Rhea stop the corruption that is rapidly destroying both worlds.

Amazon customer John Waiblinger rated the book five stars, praising the author for her “well crafted, original, and very believable” vision of the parallel worlds of humans and faeries and her clever portrayal of the duality of human nature.

Tom Quinn and the Otherworld was exhibited at LitFire’s booth at the 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, from October 11 to 15. The international event took place at the Frankfurt Trade Fair, Germany.







Tom Quinn and the Otherworld

Written by K.A. Canazzi

Paperback | $15.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.







About the Author

K.A. Canazzi was born and raised in New York. As a child, she had been fascinated with art and fantasy, growing up in a family of creative. As an adult, she was inspired and enlightened by the works of Carl Jung, Joseph Campbell, and Marie Von Franz. Canazzi has been a photographer for over thirty four years and has published several books, including Say “Saah,” Tumbles the Clown, and Colette a Recollection.



Learn more about her books at www.canazzibooks.com and her photography at www.kimcanazziphotography.com.