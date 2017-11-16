Holiday Craft & Gift Expo – November 24-26

The holiday season has arrived and The Holiday Craft & Gift Expo is here, again, just in time. The Expo runs November 24th through the 26th at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex at 60th and Ryan Road in Franklin, Wisconsin. Artists, crafters and gifters have thousands of unique, one-of-a-kind gift items priced to save you money. There’s plenty of free parking and it cost just five dollars for adults. Kids twelve and under are admitted free of charge.

Jim Torbenson, the show’s owner and promoter states, “So many people come back to this show year after year because they always find the high quality gift items they are looking for and they love the low prices.”



Show Dates and Times

Friday, November 24-9a.m. -5 p.m.

Saturday, November 25- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 26-10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



For the latest information on the show visit our website:www.craftfairwisconsin.com





