Study Links Childhood Exposures to Lead and Student Behavior Issues

The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) published a working paper earlier this year that has shed new light on the impact lead exposures can have on children. Researchers discovered causal evidence between the preschool blood lead levels of over 100,000 children and later school suspensions and juvenile detentions.



It was found that higher blood lead levels increased a child’s likelihood of future disciplinary problems. The findings were not surprising to many health advocates and environmental professionals.



Tragically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that at least 4 million households in the United States have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. The agency has also stated that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified.



“For a number of years now it has been widely understood that lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body, but this research links lead exposure to behavioral issues in children in a way that reinforces just how damaging lead poisoning can be to our youth,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “While people of all ages can be at risk of lead exposure, children are especially vulnerable due to their rapidly developing bodies and hand to mouth activities. Preventing exposure is the only way to stop lead poisoning so it’s critical that any sources of lead, such as lead-based paints, are clearly identified and removed from people’s homes, schools and other places where children could be exposed.”



The lead experts at Zimmetry offer comprehensive environmental consulting and indoor testing services throughout Puerto Rico and across the Caribbean. They also recently sponsored an educational video about lead in people's homes that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/bJQR9jNBnp8



