HBIS Exporting High End SD8N Bulldozers In Batches

November 5th, 13 newly developed SD8N elevated bracket driven bulldozers of HBIS were loaded to ships and delivered to African clients. This is the first batch of this type of bulldozers being exported after the upgrade and the biggest order this year, well improving the brand of the group.

The project team designed the electric control system according to the man-machine engineering theory and adopted new technologies to protect the environment and reduce the energy consumption.The bulldozer gets a new outfit and is more comfortable and efficient to operate. The clients have been very satisfied with this new type of bulldozer.



