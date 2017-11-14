Xerox 2017 Global Citizenship Report Showcases Early Achievement of Key Corporate Sustainability Goals

NORWALK, Conn. —

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) has achieved several of its corporate “2020” sustainability goals for energy, Green House Gas (GHG) emissions, water use and Days-Away-From-Work rates across operations globally and is on track to meet most of the remaining goals.

The report is prepared in accordance with GRI G4 Guidelines and aligns with the new GRI Reporting Standards issued late 2016. It continues the Xerox legacy of reporting on corporate social responsibility for the 12th consecutive year.

The report provides an expansive look into Xerox approach and performance in corporate social responsibility areas covering social, economic and environmental dimensions. These include customer health and safety, ethics, environmental sustainability, employee development, diversity and supply chain management. The primary focus is on those CSR areas that are of mutual interest to Xerox and its stakeholders including customers, employees, communities, investors, suppliers and non-governmental interest groups.

“Xerox Founder Joe Wilson created an iconic and innovative company that changed the way the world communicates connects and works,” said Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson. “He also established our ethos and a sense of responsibility that resonates within each of us today. I often challenge our people to think about how Xerox can be a positive force for good. I’m amazed every day to hear the stories of giving back, the stories of our customers’ successes thanks to the hard work of Xerox people.”

The 2017 Report on Global Citizenship is organized around major areas that capture the essence of Xerox’s citizenship efforts:

Corporate Governance: Explaining how Xerox manages CSR from the highest level of the CEO and cascading across the corporation to include each employee and the Board of Directors who have primary responsibility for CSR Oversight.

For more information about Xerox’ citizenship activities, visit www.xerox.com/citizenship.

