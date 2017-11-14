Huawei Cloud Container Engine Gained first wave of Certificated Kubernetes Qualification

Recently the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certified the first group of Kubernetes offerings under the Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program, Cloud Container Engine (CCE) of Huawei Cloud gained this certification. Cloud Container Engine (CCE) is a high-reliability, high-performance enterprise container application management service provided by Huawei Cloud, launched last year.

This means Huawei Cloud’s efforts and contributions in the open source cloud native area are getting recognized and affirmed again following closely after gaining the Kubernetes Certified Service Providers (KCSPs) qualification earlier. Huawei Cloud’s leading position in PaaS service area has been further affirmed.

Over the last 3 years Kubernetes has seen wide-scale adoption by a vibrant and diverse community of platform providers. To keep consistent and portable, the Kubernetes community (under the aegis of the CNCF) is running a Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. All vendors are invited to submit conformance testing results for review and certification by the CNCF.

This program gives end users the confidence that when they use a Certified Kubernetes product they can rely on a high level of common functionality. It gives Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) confidence that if their customer is using a Certified Kubernetes platform that their software will behave as expected.

As a founding and platinum member of CNCF, Huawei actively joined industrial and ecological development. With practices and experiences of Kubernetes, Huawei applied Kubernetes in many business scenarios, rolled out ServiceStage and cloud container engine (CCE) on its own public cloud, and gained the first wave of Kubernetes Certified Service Providers Qualification. At the same time, as one of the earliest adopters of Kubernetes, Huawei keeps feeding back to the community and has participated actively in more than 10 SIGs such as Federation, Architecture and Auth, Resource Work and ContainerPolicy on discussion, design and development efforts. At present, Huawei’s overall contribution to the community is ranked first in China, and fifth in the world, with one steering committee member seat.

“Huawei is proud to be part of the initial wave of certified cloud vendors for the recently instituted CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. With this stamp of approval from CNCF, Huawei underscores its commitment to our customers and partners a consistent and portable Huawei Cloud Services as part of our overall vision towards a truly open source cloud technology. This demonstrates the brand integrity and fosters confidence and strength of Huawei’s underlying cloud platform capabilities. – Jiayongli, VP of PaaS Product department of Huawei Cloud”.

With this qualification, the new version of Cloud Container Engine is now available. The new version supports “stateful” and “stateless” deployment of various of containerized applications, and introduced the industry’s leading new feature -- bare-metal containers which provides better choices for scenarios such as big data, AI, and games that depend on high performance requirements. Till the end of this year, CCE will stay free of charge for customers on Huawei Cloud.

For more information, please visit Cloud Container Engine CCE Official website address: www.huaweicloud.com/product/cce.html