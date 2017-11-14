Boeing Announces Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways

Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced today an agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways to support its 747-8 freighter fleet through the Boeing Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program.

Through the offering, Cathay’s 747-8 freighter fleet, representing 14 aircraft, will receive fully overhauled and certified landing gear as well as AOG coverage.

“Boeing values its relationship with Cathay Pacific Airways, and we are pleased to support them through a comprehensive alternative to managing 787-8 landing gear internally,” said David Longridge, vice president of Commercial Services Sales, Boeing Global Services. “This service provides a simple and economical solution for our customers to manage landing gear overhauls.”

Through the program, landing gear that needs to be repaired or overhauled can be exchanged for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains, eliminating the need for customers to contract, schedule and manage the overhaul process.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific offers cargo service to 46 destinations through the operation of 20 Boeing 747 freighters, including 14 747-8 freighters and six 747-400 extended range freighter.

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.