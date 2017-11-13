CytoSport, Inc. Launches the EVOLVE® Brand in Select Whole Foods Market® Stores Nationwide

EVOLVE® products are free of dairy, soy, gluten and artificial flavors, and are made with all non-GMO ingredients.

EVOLVE® plant-based protein shakes are a shelf stable, on-the-go option with only 10-11 clean, simple ingredients. Packing 20 grams of North American grown pea protein and 10 grams of fiber, each 11 ounce ready to drink shake offers a simple option to consumers looking to make mindful choices that are considerate of the environment and themselves.

“We’re honored to join the family of products carried in Whole Foods Market stores and continue to have a growing presence in the natural foods space,” said Jason R. Hull, EVOLVE®brand marketing manager CytoSport, Inc. “We’re confident that this faithful consumer base will fall in love with EVOLVE®products and are excited to introduce more product innovations down the line.”

The retailer adds three flavors that are available in four-pack and single-serve options in 11 ounce Tetra Pak™ cartons: Classic Chocolate, Ideal Vanilla and Mellow Mocha. This is the latest major retailer to carry the EVOLVE® brand since its official launch last February. It also marks a significant milestone as it’s the first CytoSport, Inc. product available in Whole Foods Market.

For more information visit www.drinkevolve.com or follow @drinkevolve.