CREA Mont-Blanc and Orange recognised by the United Nations for their action on climate change

Committed to understanding climate change and its impact on biodiversity for over 20 years, CREA Mont Blanc (Research Centre for Alpine Ecosystems) has now been recognised by the United Nations during COP 23 through its technological and human partnership with Orange. Winners of the 2017 Momentum for Change prize, CREA Mont Blanc and Orange will attend an event in Bonn to receive the prize and present the CLIMB initiative, a unique approach to monitor mountain climate change, combining technology and dialogue between science and society.

CLIMB (Climate Change Impacts on Mountain Biodiversity), a pioneering partnership approach to better understand the impact of climate change.

CLIMB is the result of an innovative partnership between CREA Mont Blanc, a scientific NGO, and Orange, a world leader in telecoms, allowing the collection of data on climate, species and landscapes both in the field and remotely. This data is vital for scientific analysis of environmental changes in progress, which is then brought to the attention of the public and decision makers. From the automatic collection of data through to its feedback to the region and public, CLIMB required a robust and innovative technological architecture which Orange provided.

60 automatic temperature measuring stations have been installed across the Alpine region. This unique network allows researchers to monitor local climate change (temperature and snowfall) with a high degree of accuracy and to compare this climate data with flora and fauna observation data. Orange installed the entire data collection and station maintenance system, stores the data and scientific content and has developed visualisation and consultation interfaces accessible to both researchers and the general public.

Orange has made use of its skills and employees to directly help further scientific research. This is an approach which highlights the innovation potential of partnerships between companies and NGOs to respond to major environmental challenges.

When science, business and society collaborate against climate change

Beyond the collection, analysis and visualisation of data, innovation is also found in the direct collaboration between researchers, the regions, the public and private business. As part of the CLIMB approach, CREA Mont Blanc and Orange involve citizens through a participative approach to generate data and raise awareness of a key environmental issue: everyone can consult the available data and contribute by sharing their observations on the site www.atlasmontblanc.org

The region, notably the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes Region and the Pays du Mont-Blanc and Vallée de Chamonix Mont-Blanc Regional Partnerships, are closely involved in this research which offers a forward-looking perspective and direct dialogue with scientists.

MEETING AT COP 23 - COME AND MEET US!

Tuesday 14 November 6:15pm-8:15pm

Momentum for Change prizegiving

Venue: Room 8, Bonn Zone

Thursday 16 November 10am-11:30am

Momentum for Change Climate Action Dialogue Series – ICT Solutions round table

Venue: Room 2, Bonn Zone

For more information

Momentum for Change promotes the most innovative, sustainable and repeatable initiatives which work to combat climate change. Awarded by the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, this prize aims to encourage action and the ambition of different climate players alongside negotiations between countries at COP 23 in Bonn (Germany).

Project description on the United Nations website

Climate Change Impacts on Mountain Biodiversity (CLIMB)

http://unfccc.int/secretariat/momentum_for_change/items/10469.php

About CREA Mont Blanc, a climate change watchdog

CREA Mont Blanc is a scientific NGO which aims to explore and understand the impact of climate change on biodiversity and to share this knowledge. An internationally famous mountain, Mont Blanc is a powerful means to understand climate change and its consequences. With expertise in both alpine ecology and community science involving the general public, CREA Mont Blanc unites a broad network of French, Swiss and Italian researchers working in close collaboration with regional decision-makers. It has developed a participative observatory for mountain biodiversity and climate change which is accessible to all. This observatory carries out pioneering initiatives such as Atlas du Mont Blanc, Phénoclim and TourScience, and innovative technological partnerships. http://creamontblanc.org/