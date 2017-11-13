Statement from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt released the following statement regarding the California State Board of Education’s Decision on the adoption of History-Social Science curriculum statewide:

“HMH is disappointed that the California State Board of Education has decided not to approve our K-8 social studies programs in this adoption period. While we cannot change the current situation, we can learn from it and improve. We respect the review process and value the feedback we have received, and as a result have made changes to our content.

Our goal is always to create inclusive, balanced and engaging content for students and teachers and we believe it is a privilege to play a role in the learning experiences of young people. We are committed to constantly evolving our thinking and improving our products, and we remain steadfast in that commitment in California and across the country.”

