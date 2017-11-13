Springer Nature launches new Grand Challenges publishing programme

This week, Springer Nature launched its Grand Challenges programme. The programme seeks to generate collaboration on solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, by linking the high quality research and independent analysis published by Springer Nature to those policy and business leaders tasked with addressing them.

The programme launches with an initial focus on five grand challenges, all with a clear connection to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals: climate change, global health, the food-energy-water nexus, a digitally transformed world, and sustainable cities.

The Springer Nature Grand Challenges programme will connect decision makers with academic expertise via a new portal, grandchallenges.springernature.com, which will feature cutting-edge research from a wide range of science, engineering, social sciences and humanities disciplines, chosen to help practitioners develop innovative and effective policies, initiatives, and technologies to address global issues.

The programme will also feature a series of events that convene academic researchers, practitioners and policymakers to discuss and advance new solutions.

Dan Ferber, Executive Editor, Grand Challenges, at Springer Nature said: “The Springer Nature Grand Challenges programme is about promoting evidence-based solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. These problems are complex and multifaceted, and to solve them we need partnerships that help decision makers make effective use of academic expertise.”

Steven Inchcoombe, Chief Publishing Officer at Springer Nature said “Springer Nature is committed to advancing discovery by publishing high-quality and insightful research, supporting the development of new areas of knowledge and making ideas and knowledge accessible around the world. Our Grand Challenges programme talks directly to this mission and invites academics, business leaders and policy makers to come together, to use, reuse and build on this research to generate new solutions to the world’s most pressing problems.”