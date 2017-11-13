Alstom to deliver 27 additional Coradia Meridian “Jazz” trains to Trenitalia

Alstom will start delivering from summer 2018, 27 additional Coradia Meridian “Jazz” regional trains to Trenitalia, the Italian national train operator for the Italian regions. This new order is worth €170 million[1] and is exercised as an option to the contract signed in 2012, brings Trenitalia’s fleet of “Jazz” trains to 118 units. The deliveries are planned to finish in the summer 2019.

The new train will be an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) that can run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h, offering accessibility for all thanks to its low floor. Designed to be eco-friendly, Coradia Meridian is 95% recyclable. The new trains feature spacious interior fittings and are equipped with different onboard services, such as video surveillance system, info point for passenger information, sound system, braille writing and 220 volt power outlets for cell phones and laptops.

[i"Jazz has proven to be a reliable train appreciated by passengers and already in service in 11 Italian regions. We are pleased that Trenitalia renewed its confidence in Alstom, recognising the commitment of the Company to deliver on-time and on quality. This additional order is an opportunity to continue working with the Italian regions and with Trenitalia to improve local transportation in the country”,[/i] said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom in Italy.

The Coradia Meridian “Jazz” trains are designed and manufactured by Alstom in Italy. Project development, most of the manufacturing as well as certification are performed in Savigliano site, in Cuneo. Traction systems and auxiliary switchers are designed and manufactured at Alstom’s plant in Sesto San Giovanni (near Milan) . Trainborne signalling systems are delivered by the Bologna site.

This order was booked in the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018