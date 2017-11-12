New Katherine Holiday Accommodation

Big news up in the Northern Territory has happened, with the owners of the ‘Big 4 Katherine’ caravan park re-branding their site to ‘Katherine Holiday Park.’

Visitors can expect the same good old fashioned service to complement the stunning Australian landscape surrounding Katherine Gorge. And feeling inspired by the change, the owners are totally renovating the cabin accommodation.

Jeff Smith (owner) explains: “The cabins were starting to look a little tired, so we thought ‘what better way to reward our loyal and new guests than to give them a fresh new holiday experience to go with our new website?’ So that’s exactly what we did.”

For those re-visiting Katherine or those looking for a place to holiday up in the Northern Territory, please visit www.katherineholidaypark.com.au