Asbestos Removal Projects Continue for Bay Area Rapid Transit Station

Recently, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) announced that the agency had directed contractors to remove asbestos from one of their most popular stations. Powell Street Station has three locations with asbestos that will be removed so that a project to install new ceiling panels and lights can progress safely.

According to a news release from BART, “The material has not been a hazard while it remained undisturbed, however, since the installation of new ceiling panels and lights could cause dust or flaking of the material--it must now be removed. We will take all precautions to protect our customers and employees while this work is being done. The removal work will occur when the station is closed, however the protective enclosure will remain in place when the station is open. During the work, special filtering systems will ensure the air in the station is clean.”

All across California, asbestos-containing materials can still be found in many buildings and structures that were constructed or renovated up until the 1970s. In the past, asbestos was used in a wide range of manufactured goods, mostly in building materials (roofing shingles, ceiling and floor tiles, paper products and asbestos cement products), friction products, heat-resistant fabrics, packaging, gaskets and coatings. Over time, these materials can become friable and create exposure risks. They can also pose a hazard during any demolition, remodeling and renovation activities that may disturb the materials if the proper safety precautions have not been taken.

“Taking steps to safeguard workers, the public and the environment from asbestos hazards is necessary to protect people’s health and it is also required by existing health and safety statutes,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “To help identify asbestos-containing materials in homes and buildings, especially those about to undergo demolition or remodeling activities, LA Testing offers asbestos analyses from air, dust, bulk and water samples. Rapid laboratory results help to ensure that when asbestos is found, people know it’s there so it can be handled properly and according to existing regulations.”

