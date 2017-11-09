TCS Recognized as Top 2017 Recruiter in Canada

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been awarded the 2017 Canadian National HR Award for ’Best Recruitment Campaign,’ marking the third straight year Canadian HR Reporter has recognized the company’s efforts.

TCS partners annually with universities across Canada - in Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta - to hold numerous career fairs and meet with students. These activities provide TCS with an avenue to engage fresh talent within academia, and, conversely, gives students increased exposure to TCS. Events such as CodeVita, an annual global programing competition, sharpens contestants’ coding skills and offers them a chance to win their share of $20,000. Other events include TCS’ first ever Canadian Big Data competition, where more than 800 students competed for TCS internships. In the last year alone, TCS hired more than 100 Canadian university students in full-time positions.

New recruits to TCS in Canada complete an Initial Learning Program (ILP). This fully-paid, six-week comprehensive training initiative includes a company orientation, product development life cycle training, product integration courses, and additional technical training specific to the needs of TCS’ clients.

“As a top ten IT services and consulting provider in Canada, recruiting, developing and retaining the right candidates is crucial to our success,” said Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head, TCS Canada. “TCS is committed to supporting prospective candidates and employees during all stages of their career - from recruitment and onboarding through their professional and personal journeys as the future leaders of the organization.”

Beyond business matters, TCS is proud to be an employer of choice in Canada and empowers employees to make a difference in the communities where they work and live. For example, in the past year, more than 1,200 staff across Canada volunteered at more than 118 charitable causes, donating nearly 6,000 hours for social good.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, BPS, infrastructure,engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™ (GNDM), recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 389,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.6 billion for year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.