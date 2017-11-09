Racing Legend Emerson Fittipaldi Gets First Drifting Experience in All-New 2018 Kia Stinger GT at SEMA Show

As seen from these images taken at the Kia Stinger Drifting Experience during the 2017 SEMA show, two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion, Emerson Fittipaldi, enjoyed his first drifting experience in the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger[i].

“I am so happy to see Kia taking on performance in such a huge way,” said Fittipaldi as he stepped from the Stinger GT, a large smile on his face. “I love its looks and, more importantly, the way it drives.” On the Kia stand at this year’s show, a highly customized Kia Cadenza was unveiled with stunning 20-inch Fittipaldi wheels.

“We are honored that Mr. Fittipaldi got the chance to experience the new Kia Stinger,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. “It’s another testament that our incredible four-door Stinger Sports Fastback is bringing to the market ahead of going on sale next month[i] for an estimated starting MSRP of $31,900[ii].”