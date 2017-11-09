Packaged Salads Recalled Due to E. coli Contamination Fears

In October, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a California company was recalling hundreds of cases of packaged salads due to fears of possible Escherichia coli O157:H7 contamination. The Taboule Salad containers being recalled were distributed in retail stores throughout California.

E.coli are a large group of bacteria found in the environment and the intestines of people and animals. Although most strains of E. coliare harmless and some are an important part of a healthy intestinal tract, others can cause severe illnesses. Some can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, as well as other conditions.

“Exposure to E. coli O157:H7 through contaminated foods or other sources can cause dire illnesses for some people, including a form of kidney failure known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS),” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In extreme circumstances, infections can result in death so it’s vital that contaminated food items do not reach consumers.”

To help prevent these types of occurrences, EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides comprehensive testing services to identify E. coli and a wide range of other foodborne pathogens. These services are often utilized to test raw or final products and to confirm that surface cleaning and disinfection procedures in food processing facilities are effective. Testing is available to food manufacturers, distributors, importers, retailers, restaurants, healthcare providers, regulators and the general public.

