PepsiCo’s Shakti Jauhar Selects GENYOUth as the Beneficiary of SAP’s Inaugural Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award Prize

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Shakti Jauhar, PepsiCo senior vice president of Global HR Operations and Shared Services, has selected GENYOUth, a leading U.S. nonprofit organization focused on elevating youth leadership to advance wellness in schools and communities, as the beneficiary of the inaugural Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award $10,000 prize.

The New York-based nonprofit GENYOUth empowers students to create a healthier future for themselves and their peers through a range of national initiatives, including the largest in-school wellness program, Fuel Up to Play 60 (in partnership with the National Dairy Council and the NFL), which has reached 38 million students nationwide. In collaboration with a network of business and community leaders, including SAP, GENYOUth also runs the Adventure Capitalprogram to fund and mentor young people’s ideas for social entrepreneurship and to develop their leadership skills.

The award commemorates SAP cofounder Klaus Tschira and his vision for SAP to revolutionize human resources to help organizations unleash the full potential of their employees. Shakti Jauhar was selected as the winner at the SuccessConnect event in London earlier this year in recognition of his leadership and commitment in taking PepsiCo’s HR operations and people forward with innovation.

“There were strong candidates nominated for the inaugural Klaus Tschira Award, but it was clear Shakti shares the bold leadership signified by the man whose name is on the award,” SAP SuccessFactors* President Greg Tomb said. “Shakti has been an extraordinary partner for SAP in driving our shared vision of how technology supports a people-centric approach to business success. The selection of GENYOUth to be the charitable beneficiary of the Tschira Award is a great match as Klaus Tschira was himself an enormous financial supporter of, as well as personally invested in, impacting the experiences of young people.”

PepsiCo was an early adopter of cloud-based HR and has been a key co-innovation partner with SAP in building solutions for global HR transformation. PepsiCo today runs SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and SAP SuccessFactors Talent solutions to support its digital workforce strategy for over 260,000 employees across 80 countries.

“We’ve partnered with SAP from the start,” Jauhar said. “With our people globally now on one cloud-based HR platform, we’ve reached a major milestone. But to some extent, we are really just getting started with our journey. I am delighted to receive this recognition for our vision, but I am even more excited to select the recipient for this meaningful contribution. GENYOUth provides valuable services that nurture millions of youth across the United States and empower them to become healthy, high-achieving students.”

*SAP SuccessFactors is a brand name launched in January 2016 and is used here to mean the offerings, employees, and business of acquired company SuccessFactors, which continues to be our legal entity until integration with SAP is complete.

