Singing Praises through Poetry

Poetry is a language of love. It is a way to express one’s feelings and thoughts. It can also be a way to give praise and worship God’s wisdom and love. In Reflective Poetry for the Spirit, poet Alan Olmsted shares his “inspirational thoughts, meditative thoughts, and thoughts of praise, adoration, worship to God.”



Alan grew up in a Christian home where Sunday school and church was the norm. As his devotion to the Lord grew, he started writing poems. He used his writings to talk to God and express his spiritual journey. After encouragements from his family and friends, Alan compiled his poems and published them in e-book format.



The book Reflected Poetry for the Spirit was finally published in April 2013. Alan’s father was very happy with the book, and Alan was very grateful his dad could read his book before his passing last September 2013. Alan’s goal was to share his experience and hopefully inspire others to walk in devotion to the Lord.





Reflective Poetry for the Spirit

Written by Alan Olmsted

About the Author

Alan Olmsted grew up in Central New York. In school, he became fond of literature and writing. He eventually started writing poems as a personal devotion to God. With encouragement from friends and family, Alan finally compiled his poems and published this book in April 2013. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, New York.



More information about the author and his work at www.alanolmsted.com.