TLC To Air Special ‘Trading Spaces’ Reunion Hosted By Lisa Joyner

As host Paige Davis used to say, “Times up!” The wait is finally over! Grab your painting smocks and gather your family and neighbors, TLC will premiere a special TRADING SPACES reunion this coming spring with the original cast reuniting for the first time since the show went off the air in 2008. TRADING SPACES was the first home makeover series of its kind and launched a generation of shows to follow in the television home design genre.

Appearing in the special are original cast members Amy Wynn Pastor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Laurie Smith, Paige Davis, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip. Also, making their TRADING SPACES debut are new designers and carpenters: Brett Tutor, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto who can also be seen on the upcoming TRAINING SPACES airing on TLCGO this spring.

Hosted by Lisa Joyner (TLC’s “Long Lost Family”), the cast will reminisce about their favorite moments working together and what it was like to be a part of a pop culture phenomenon. They’ll discuss the influence the show had on the current television home design genre, what their favorite room transformations were and what they look forward to when the series returns in the spring.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #TradingSpaces, ‘Like’ the Trading Spaces Facebook page, and watch more video on TLC.com/TradingSpaces.

Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life’s milestone moments. In 2017 to-date, TLC ranks as the #6 ad-supported cable network in Prime among W25-54.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 89 million homes in the US and 271 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO – the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.